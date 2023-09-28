OnPolitics: Catch up with Joe Biden's first impeachment inquiry hearing

Hi OnPolitics readers! Republican lawmakers are holding the first impeachment hearing against President Joe Biden, alleging that the president has financially benefitted from his family’s foreign business dealings.

🔴 What are Republicans saying? Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chair of the House Oversight Committee, kicked off the hearing by accusing the president and his family, particularly his son, Hunter Biden, of selling the “Biden brand.”

🔵 What are Democrats saying? Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez chastised House Republicans for holding the impeachment inquiry hearing at all and said the meeting was “wasting our time.”

“This is an embarrassment. An embarrassment to the time and people of this country,” she added.

🟣 What are the witnesses saying? Lawmakers called four witnesses on Thursday: three for Republicans and one for Democrats. But even the witnesses called by Republicans weren’t sold that the president should be removed from office.

Jonathan Turley, a constitutional law professor at George Washington University and House Republicans’ opening witness, said the evidence GOP lawmakers have uncovered so far do not warrant articles of impeachment against Biden. However, several witnesses agreed that it’s not so simple, and more evidence may be needed for lawmakers to close the book on the impeachment inquiry.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Catch up with Joe Biden's first impeachment inquiry hearing