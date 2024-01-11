OnPolitics: Catch up with the last GOP primary debate before the Iowa caucus

Hi OnPolitics readers! Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis competed in a one-on-one Republican primary debate last night.

If you missed the last GOP showdown before the crucial Iowa caucuses, USA TODAY’s Joey Garrison has key takeaways for voters across the country:

➡️Chris Christie's exit precedes debate: Ahead of the debate came a surprise announcement by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie − former President Donald Trump’s most vocal critic – that he suspended his campaign.

Both Haley and DeSantis stayed far away from Christie's central case that Trump represents an existential threat to the Republican Party and the country.

🔥Narrower field leads to heated confrontations: With the debate stage whittled down to two candidates for the first time, Haley and DeSantis swung at each other early and often. Haley accused DeSantis of lying about his record, while DeSantis questioned Haley's willingness to go to bat for conservatives causes.

'You're so desperate': 5 takeaways from final Republican debate before Iowa caucuses

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Catch up with the last GOP primary debate before the Iowa caucus