OnPolitics: Catching up with Donald Trump's real estate fraud case

Hello OnPolitics readers! This is an important week for former President Donald Trump as he awaits judgment in a civil fraud case that could level $370 million in penalties and threaten to dissolve his real estate empire.

The New York state court decision is expected to come just days after Trump was ordered by a jury to pay $83.3 million in damages to columnist E. Jean Carroll for defamation, USA TODAY’s Bart Jansen reports

Here’s a quick look at Trump's latest case:

❓ What is Trump accused of in NY? New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Trump in 2022 after a 3-year investigation, alleging Trump “falsely inflated his wealth by billions of dollars" through massive fraud involving his namesake business, the Trump Organization. He was allegedly aided by some of his children and senior executives at the Trump Organization.

🕓 So what’s happening now? New York Justice Arthur Engoron ruled in September that Trump committed fraud repeatedly from 2011 through 2021 in overvaluing his real estate to gain benefits from lenders and insurers.

Engoron held a trial in the fall to determine potential penalties, with closing arguments Jan. 11. He said his goal was to rule by the end of the month.

🔴 How has Trump responded? Trump has lashed out on his Truth Social platform, claiming without evidence that the case is targeting his reelection campaign. The former president, who faces four criminal indictments and other lawsuits, has attacked judges and prosecutors on social media and in campaign speeches as he seeks a second term in the White House.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump awaits judgment in civil fraud case