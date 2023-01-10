OnPolitics: Classified docs in Biden's old office raises comparisons to Trump's treatment

Hey there, OnPolitics readers. Classified documents are in the headlines, but this time it's about President Joe Biden, not former president Donald Trump.

USA TODAY political reporters Bart Jansen and Kevin Johnson report:

The revelation Monday that classified documents were found in an office President Joe Biden used before his campaign echoed the discovery of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago after former President Donald Trump left the White House.

What we know, briefly:

A special counsel to Biden said the documents were turned over in a timely manner and Biden’s personal lawyers have been cooperating with the archives and the Justice Department.

House Republicans plan to investigate what they contend is different treatment between GOP and Democratic presidents.

The White House contends it was a small number of documents in a locked closet, and "not the subject of any previous request or inquiry by the archives."

Meanwhile, Biden at North American Leaders Summit: This afternoon Biden is in a trilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. What to know from today -- so far.

House gets down to business: The rules package passes, an early win for speaker Kevin McCarthy, but it came after a fiery debate with Dems accusing Republicans of caving to "MAGA extremists."

How did the Republicans get here? Groups of conservative activists have fought ever-evolving Republican establishments for more than a half-century. Here's how the GOP went from Barry Goldwater to Ronald Reagan to Newt Gingrich to the Tea Party to Donald Trump to, now, the House Freedom Caucus.

Feinstein challenged: Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat, says she'll run for Senate in 2024. But incumbent Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein, hasn't announced she's retiring.

📺 C-SPAN cameras are out of the House: The view of the chamber is back to the norm of party-controlled cameras, Ken Tran writes:

Thanks to McCarthy's win, per standard procedure, Republicans put their own cameras in the House, and party-run cameras tend not to wander around the chamber in pursuit of interesting shots. C-SPAN was able to televise the McCarthy debate because, technically, no one was in charge of the House.

