OnPolitics: Can Congress agree on a temporary plan to avoid a government shutdown?

Hi OnPolitics readers! House lawmakers are set to vote this afternoon on House Speaker Mike Johnson’s proposal to avoid a catastrophic government shutdown.

Do you have déjà vu? Yes, lawmakers already passed a temporary funding bill in September to avoid a government shutdown. That bill is set to expire, so Congress needs to pass another measure known as a continuing resolution.

Why am I hearing about a ladder? Yes, a “laddered” continuing resolution is a real thing. Johnson is pushing a two-tiered, short-term measure to fund the government, referred to as a “laddered” continuing resolution, until deadlines in January and February. It's an unusual approach compared to previous stopgap bills which extended all government functions until one deadline.

Will the country avoid a government shutdown? A handful of ultraconservative GOP lawmakers have said they intend to vote against the continuing resolution, so the bill will almost certainly require Democratic support.

What does a government shutdown mean for me? If lawmakers can’t figure out some kind of compromise, federal agencies must stop any work that isn’t considered essential. Hundreds of thousands of federal employees would be furloughed and some food assistance programs and other crucial benefits could be delayed.

