OnPolitics: Congress has to clear 3 hurdles to dodge a government shutdown

Hi OnPolitics readers! There are just 10 days until the country faces the threat of another government shutdown.

Funding for agriculture, energy and water, military construction and veterans affairs, transportation and housing programs will expire on Jan. 19. The rest of the government’s funding expires on Feb. 2.

🔄 Déjà vu? Congress has already extended its own government funding deadline twice in recent months, USA TODAY's Riley Beggin reports. But lawmakers still haven’t agreed on a long-term deal.

Here are three of the hurdles they face as they race to keep the government’s doors open.

⏰A ticking clock: Passing full spending bills in Congress' timeframe will be tough. So much so that multiple members are asking to push the deadline once again.

😡Conservative outrage: House Republicans' most conservative members are furious about a potential spending deal House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced earlier this week.

✅Republican priorities: The backlash from right-wing Republicans puts additional pressure on Johnson to deliver conservative policy priorities that will feel like a win to his caucus.

Read more here: Congress is trying to dodge a government shutdown. They have to clear 3 hurdles first.

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

Which aspects of an election cycle are most important to you? Take this survey and help us better meet your needs with our journalism.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Congress has to clear 3 hurdles to dodge a government shutdown