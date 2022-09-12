OnPolitics: The costly campaign to unseat Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Happy Monday, OnPolitics readers!

Donald Trump argued against allowing the Justice Department to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago while a special master independently reviews the records, under a court filing Monday.

Trump's lawyers called the criminal investigation “unprecedented and misguided.”

U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon temporarily halted the investigation while the independent review is conducted. But she allowed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence to continue its security assessment of the documents.

In a separate filing Monday, Trump’s lawyers objected to the government’s two candidates for special master – without explaining the opposition in detail. Trump’s lawyers argued that Cannon could hear their complaints privately.

The government is asking the court to choose one of two candidates:

Barbara Jones, a former federal judge in Manhattan, New York who served similar special master roles in the investigations of Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Michael Cohen.

Thomas Griffith, a retired federal appeals court judge for the District of Columbia Circuit.

This Army veteran's campaign is spending millions to unseat Marjorie Taylor Greene

On Jan. 7, 2021, Marcus Flowers resigned from his position as a federal government official and decided to run for a congressional seat in Georgia.

His opponent, Republican firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, unwittingly helped spur the decision through her unrelenting – and groundless – claims that widespread election fraud led to Joe Biden's victory over Donald Trump.

Greene first grew in notoriety due to her embrace of the conspiracist QAnon movement. She has since spent her first term without committee assignments, feuding with colleagues and refuting any ties to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack. Greene's campaign did not respond to USA TODAY requests for an interview or comment.

An Army veteran with a background in intelligence and electronic warfare, Flowers says he’s seen the chaos that extremism and disinformation can sow within countries and communities.

“The Big Lie that Marjorie Taylor Greene and others have been pushing for the last couple of years – that's not helping us,” Flowers said, referring to the false election claims. “That's not who we are here in Georgia.”

If money is an indication, it appears Flowers' message resonates. Americans from around the country have poured millions into Flowers’ campaign.

Flowers and Greene have raised — and spent — more than $7 million each since the cycle began in January 2021, making the U.S. House race for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District the costliest this election cycle.

"Women are the reason we can win" Abortion-right worries could help Senate candidate John Fetterman and other battleground Democrats in midterms after the Supreme Court overturned Roe.

The queen and the presidents : Even when the visits didn't go as planned – and often, they didn't – Queen Elizabeth II's many interactions with U.S. presidents strengthened the important ties between Great Britain and her former colony.

Biden and leaders pay 9/11 tribute : President Joe Biden and other political leaders paid tribute Sunday to the fallen of 9/11, somberly marking the 21st anniversary of the deadliest terrorist attack in the nation's history.

LGBTQ exclusion at Jewish university: The Supreme Court on Friday sided with an Orthodox Jewish university in New York that refused to recognize an LGBTQ student group on campus. The court may have more to say.

Big races in New Hampshire, Delaware and Rhode Island to wrap up 2022 primaries

The 2022 primary season wraps up Tuesday with a variety of contests in three small states – most notably a Republican showdown in New Hampshire that could have a big impact on the entire U.S. Senate.

A pro-Donald Trump election denier and a more traditional Republican legislator are battling for the nomination to oppose Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., a potentially vulnerable Democratic incumbent.

The New Hampshire race involving retired Army Gen. Don Bolduc and state Sen. Chuck Morse highlights a final primary day that also includes statewide and legislative races in Delaware and Rhode Island. This is the last set of primaries before Election Day, Nov. 8.

With control of the U.S. Senate at stake, Republicans at one time saw New Hampshire as a chance to flip a Democratic seat. But Gov. Chris Sununu, a popular Republican, announced he would not run for the Senate, opening up the nomination to a less-well-known challenger.

What's at stake? The chamber is currently divided 50-50 between the parties, with Democrats in control because of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote. The next majority depends on results from a few closely contested states, including Georgia, Arizona, Ohio, Pennsylvania – and New Hampshire.

