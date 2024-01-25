OnPolitics: Who could Donald Trump choose as VP?

Hello OnPolitics readers! Former President Donald Trump notched major victories in the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primaries. The wins aren't enough to make him the official 2024 GOP nominee, but that hasn't stopped political observers from guessing who the former president might be considering as his running mate.

In fact, as Trump campaigned in Iowa and New Hampshire in recent weeks, he conducted what looked like auditions for a potential vice president, a decision he said he's in no hurry to make, USA TODAY's David Jackson reports.

Here's a look at the latest potential Trump VP picks:

🔴Elise Stafanik: Rep. Elise Stefanik probably drew the most publicity as Trump's potential vice president pick during his New Hampshire primary campaign. She urged voters to get to the polls and fielded questions about becoming Trump's running mate - an idea she didn't exactly discourage.

🔴Tim Scott: Trump has played up last week's endorsement from Tim Scott, the U.S. senator who passed over fellow South Carolinian Nikki Haley to support the former president.

🔴J. D. Vance: Sen. J.D. Vance, whose win in an Ohio Senate election was rare GOP bright spot in the 2022 midterms, is also stumping for Trump in what could turn into an audition.

