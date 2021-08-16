OnPolitics: The crisis in Afghanistan stuns the world

Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
·3 min read
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

It's a somber Monday, OnPolitics readers.

News reports and videos from Afghanistan show a nation in crisis in the wake of the Taliban capturing Kabul. Thousands of Afghans desperate to flee poured onto the runways at Kabul’s international airport on Monday and swarmed a departing U.S. military jet. At least seven people died in the mayhem.

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the White House, after facing heavy criticism for his handling of Afghanistan.

In the Caribbean, Haitians are reeling from a 7.2 magnitude earthquake over the weekend. The Saturday temblor was two times larger than the devastating earthquake in 2010.

It's Mabinty, with the day's top news.

Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for OnPolitics newsletter here.

What's going on in Afghanistan?

Over the weekend: Biden announced Saturday that he has authorized the deployment of 5,000 troops to Afghanistan to ensure "an orderly and safe" drawdown and evacuate U.S. personnel as well as Afghans who helped American troops.

Taliban fighters completed their stunning sweep by seizing control of Afghanistan’s capital Sunday as American troops scrambled to evacuate thousands of U.S. diplomats and Afghans from the U.S. Embassy.

Embattled President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban entered the capital city of Kabul.

How did the U.S. react?: National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday made the rounds of the news shows to defend the administration. “The president had to make the best possible choice he could and he stands by that decision,” Sullivan said on NBC’s “Today" show.

What about the Afghan people? The fighting has triggered a humanitarian crisis that has forced tens of thousands of Afghans to flee their homes as Taliban insurgents continue to capture large parts of the country, including Herat and Kandahar, the country's second- and third-largest cities.

How did the Taliban retake Afghanistan so quickly?

For years, U.S. and Afghan forces focused on controlling key supply chains and major cities in the country, forcing the Taliban into Afghanistan’s rugged hinterland. The Taliban remained strong in the country’s mountainous rural areas, using those regions as bases of attack to seize territory once US forces began their drawdown.

The Taliban also remained in control of strategic border crossings, according to the Associated Press, allowing them to smuggle weapons and other key goods while also rejuvenating forces outside the country.

The Taliban started a sweeping military offensive across Afghanistan in May. Once Taliban forces began taking regional capitals in August, a sense of panic and a collapse of morale also overtook many in the Afghan military, aiding the Taliban’s advance.

More stories to read on Afghanistan:

It's okay if you need a break from all the bad news. — Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden to address nation after Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • VIDEO: US military helicopters chase away crowds of panicked Afghans swarming its planes

    Thousands of Afghans flooded the airport and swarmed the large C-17 airlift planes as the Taliban seizes control of the country.

  • Video Shows Afghans Clinging To U.S. Military Plane As It Takes Off In Kabul

    Seven people were reportedly killed during the chaos, including individuals who fell from a departing American transport jet.

  • Malala Yousafza calls on countries to open their borders to Afghan refugees

    Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai told BBC Monday that countries need to open their borders to Afghan refugees following the fall of the Afghan government to the Taliban.Driving the news: The Taliban took control of Kabul Sunday night and chaos erupted at the city's international airport, where the U.S. is trying to evacuate thousands of Afghans who aided the military during the 20-year war. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe

  • Fox News Spins Alternate Reality on Afghanistan: ‘Would Have Never Happened’ Under Trump!

    Fox NewsFox News co-host Kayleigh McEnany parroted the GOP’s recent attempt to memory hole the Trump administration’s role in the destabilizing collapse of Afghanistan, loudly declaring on Monday that the Taliban quickly seizing control of the Afghan capital of Kabul “would have never happened” under President Donald Trump.Since the Taliban’s sweeping takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of American troops—which has resulted in the chaotic evacuation of American diplomats and Afghan

  • Despite Taliban threat, the US has accepted fewer than 500 Afghan refugees this year

    Afghan workers who helped the US government were accepted in slightly greater numbers under a different system.

  • UN council urges inclusive talks on new Afghan government

    The U.N. Security on Monday called for an immediate end to violence in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of the country and inclusive talks to form a new Afghan government that includes women. In its first statement since the Taliban a day earlier ousted the U.S.-backed President Ashraf Ghani, who has since fled Afghanistan, the council stressed that Afghan territory should not be used by the Taliban or any other group “to threaten or attack any country.” The U.N.’s most powerful body called for “urgent talks to resolve the current crisis of authority in the country and to arrive at a peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned process of national reconciliation.”

  • Detroit electric pledge belies gas truck future

    U.S. President Joe Biden this month signed an executive order seeking to make electric vehicles forty to fifty percent of all cars sold in the U.S. by the end of the decade.“This is a big deal.”And the Big Three U.S. automakers put out a joint statement describing their “shared aspiration” of hitting Biden’s target.But internal production forecasts viewed by Reuters paint a different picture: a future ruled by large gas-guzzling trucks for years to come.Detroit's big trucks are simply among the most popular vehicles - and the most profitable.This poses a challenge both to the industry and efforts by lawmakers and regulators to cut carbon dioxide emissions from combustion engines.A Reuters analysis of emission data show that the gas or diesel pickups and SUVs generate on average more than twice the CO2 over their lifetimes as the typical electric vehicle.Hitting Biden's target would mean producing 7 million or more EVs by 2030. But according to industry forecaster Autoforecast Solutions, the Big Three currently plan to build just 2.6 million battery-electric vehicles by 2028, making it unlikely to hit the target two years later.Automakers have been careful to frame their electric vehicle sales goals as dependent on consumer demand and government subsidies.A Ford spokesperson told Reuters, "We’ve said for months that Ford expects battery-electric vehicles to be at least 40% of our global volume by 2030. That’s not an aspiration - it’s what we’re anticipating."GM reiterated what it termed its "aspiration" to eliminate tailpipe emissions from light-duty vehicles by 2035, as well as its aspiration to push EVs to 40-50% of its sales volume by 2030.

  • Afghanistan news – live: UN ambassador warns of Taliban’s ‘targeted killings’ as UK and US send more troops

    Follow the latest updates as the Taliban seize Kabul

  • Shane Buechele leads Chiefs to fourth-quarter comeback win over 49ers

    Undrafted rookie Shane Buechele came up big for Kansas City during #Chiefs' preseason tilt with the #49ers | from @TheJohnDillon

  • Will Afghanistan collapse tarnish the U.S. dollar and other assets?

    The sudden collapse of Afghanistan is raising questions about the standing of the U.S. in the eyes of its allies and enemies, while investors and analysts debate what it means for the dollar and other assets.

  • Monday evening UK news briefing: Desperate Afghans cling to plane in scramble to escape Taliban

    It seemed at times as if an entire frantic city was trying to flee and not get left behind.

  • WATCH: Former Longhorn blasts a receiver to prevent a touchdown

    Caden Sterns with huge hitstick in his first NFL preseason game!

  • Muslim women are using Sharia to push for gender equality

    Muslim women in India protesting against the use of Sharia as a tool for oppression. anjay Purkait/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesSharia is often portrayed as barbaric and particularly regressive in terms of women’s rights. Citing Sharia, lawmakers in some Muslim-majority countries have punished theft with amputation, and sex outside of marriage with stoning. Women have been also forced to stay in abusive marriages and flogged for defying Sharia because they were wearing trousers. Com

  • Video shows a crowd scaling a jet bridge to try to force its way onto a flight out of Kabul as Afghanistan falls to the Taliban

    Thousands of Afghans have been trying to catch flights out of Kabul after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban on Sunday.

  • USDA to permanently increase food stamp benefits by 2%

    The Biden administration has approved a significant and permanent increase in the levels of food stamp assistance available to needy families — the largest single increase in the program's history.

  • Fact check: Harvard termination letter to student is not authentic

    An image claiming to show a Harvard termination letter citing a student's social media activity is a hoax.

  • Lightning forward Alex Killorn trolls Canadiens by taking Stanley Cup to Bell Centre

    Alex Killorn couldn't pass up the opportunity to rub some salt in the wound of Montreal Canadiens fans.

  • US Army endorses tactical drone contest to replace Shadow

    The Army is embarking on a competitive prototyping effort to replace its Shadow unmanned aircraft with an advanced, runway-independent capability.

  • Gabrielle Union Gives Her Daughter Kaavia a Lesson in Self-Love

    The actor is teaching her daughter to "love every part of herself."

  • Marsai Martin Celebrates 17th Birthday With Adorable Social Media Photoshoot

    The teen actress and Hollywood's youngest producer celebrated her 17th birthday with an adorable social media photoshoot.