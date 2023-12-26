OnPolitics: Who would Donald Trump choose as vice president in 2024?

Hi OnPolitics readers! Former President Donald Trump hasn’t won the 2024 Republican nomination yet, but he has long been the frontrunner in the crowded GOP field.

The former president’s commanding lead in the polls has already spurred debate over potential running mates, USA TODAY’s David Jackson and Sudiksha Kochi report.

Some names being floated are lawmakers who’ve said in interviews they would be interested in the job. Other names are generated when Trump meets with a high-profile supporter, which happened earlier this month when he was spotted at Mar-a-Lago with Rep, Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.

Here’s a look at some potential contenders:

❓Tim Scott: South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who dropped out of the presidential race last month, was floated as a potential running mate early on in the primary season. Unlike some of his rivals, the lawmaker did not criticize Trump directly when he was on the campaign trail.

❓Nikki Haley: Having former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley on Trump’s ticket might increase his chances of beating President Joe Biden, who is seeking a second term in office in 2024. Numerous polls have found that Haley has a higher chance of winning against Biden in a hypothetical matchup than other Republican candidates.

❓Kristi Noem: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, one of Trump’s fiercest allies, is also being floated after she endorsed the former president at an event in September. Trump said in an interview with NBC that same month he has his eye on Noem as a potential vice presidential pick.

