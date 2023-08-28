OnPolitics: Donald Trump gets a March trial date

Hi OnPolitics readers! Former President Donald Trump’s trial on charges he tried to steal the 2020 election has a start date: March 4.

⏰ It’s a tentative date, but it comes in the heat of the 2024 presidential campaign, USA TODAY’s Bart Jansen reports. The date is one day before the Super Tuesday presidential primaries and caucuses in 15 states as Trump campaigns for the Republican nomination.

🗳️ What else? The March date would mean the election case will occur before the other federal case Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is prosecuting against Trump, alleging Trump mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House. The documents case has a tentative start date of May 20.

Trump has called for postponing his criminal trials until after the 2024 election. It’s an argument U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has rejected.

“The public has a right to prompt and efficient resolution of this matter,” Chutkan said. “I want to note here that setting a trial date does not depend and should not depend on the defendant’s personal or professional obligations."

Read more here: Trump's federal election interference trial set for March in heat of presidential campaign

