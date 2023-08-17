OnPolitics: Will Donald Trump and Marjorie Taylor Greene be the 2024 GOP ticket?

Hi OnPolitics readers! Former President Donald Trump has long been the frontrunner in the GOP primary. If he does go on to win the Republican nomination, it's not yet clear who he would pick as his running mate.

Who's on the list? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., is addressing the idea of serving as Trump's running mate, USA TODAY Sudiksha Kochi reports. Greene referenced Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s rumored 2026 Senate run in an interview with the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, and she didn’t rule out running against him in the GOP primary for that race.

“I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” Greene said. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

Greene, a staunch supporter of the former president, said it would be an “honor” if she was asked to be Trump’s running mate and something she would consider “very, very heavily.”

Trump's campaign has yet to announce whether Greene is on their list of potential candidates.

One thing's for sure: The former president will almost certainly not pick former Vice President Mike Pence, after the politicians publicly split in the wake of the 2020 election and the attack at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

