OnPolitics: How Donald Trump's Republican rivals want to win the second GOP debate

Hi OnPolitics readers! The crowded field of Republican presidential hopefuls is gearing up for another debate next week. No, Donald Trump won’t be there.

The debate, which is being held Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan presidential library in Simi Valley, California, is expected to feature Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and other Republican rivals. But Trump, who is 40 points ahead in some state and national polls, is skipping the event, USA TODAY’s David Jackson reports.

USA TODAY has a look at what each challenger needs to do during the event, and how they’re trying to defeat the current frontrunner:

DeSantis: The Florida governor may hit Trump over his abortion stance and argue that the former president doesn’t support the restrictions religious conservatives have rallied around.

Haley: The former South Carolina governor needs to maintain the momentum from her well-reviewed performance in the first GOP debate, and she may echo her most-quoted line from the Milwaukee event: "We have to face the fact that Trump is the most disliked politician in America."

Pence: The former vice president has touted his work as Trump’s former running mate, but during the upcoming debate he’ll likely try to cast himself as the true conservative when compared to Trump.

Vivek Ramaswamy: The entrepreneur is trying to “out-Trump” Trump, with proposals that would give the president sweeping powers.

Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor will likely stick to a familiar playbook: being one of Trump’s most vocal critics, especially over his four criminal cases.

Read more here: This is what Donald Trump's Republican rivals need to do to win in California

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How Donald Trump's Republican rivals want to win the second GOP debate