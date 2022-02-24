OnPolitics: Everything to know about Russia's invasion into Ukraine

Pro-Russian militants control Donetsk, a territory in eastern Ukraine.

Welcome to a special morning edition of OnPolitics. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a pre-dawn attack against Ukraine Thursday.

Explosions were heard in major cities, including the capital of Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa. Oleksii Arestovich, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said at least 40 people had been killed and dozens others wounded in the attack so far. Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces had hit military assets and other defense facilities, while footage shared by Ukrainian border guards showed Russian military vehicles moving across the border from Crimea.

The attack threatened to create global upheaval and escalate into the largest military conflict on European soil since the end of World War II.

International condemnation of Putin's invasion mounted Thursday, as U.S. and Western allies prepared to impose punishing sanctions against Moscow for a stunning full-scale invasion that global leaders had been warning about for weeks.

"This is a brutal act of war," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday.

Here's what to know about Russia's attack on Ukraine:

When did the invasion start? At roughly 10 p.m. ET (5 a.m. in Ukraine), Russian forces began a military operation in eastern Ukraine.

How did Biden respond? Biden said G7 leaders would convene Thursday morning. He is expected to announce the harshest sanctions possible against Russia at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Has Putin said anything? The Russian president has not made any comments since his declaration of war was televised in Russia. He met with the president of Pakistan at the Kremlin on Thursday.

What has Zelenskyy said? Zelenskyy announced Ukraine had cut diplomatic ties with Russia, declar ed martial law and offer ed to issue weapons to anyone who wants to defend the country. Despite pleas to stay home, people in Kyiv were jamming roads to leave.

What are the sanctions Biden enacted? The president said the first wave of U.S. penalties includes "full blocking sanctions" on two major Russian financial institutions as well as on the country's sovereign debt.

How could the invasion affect the US? While the U.S. doesn't depend on Russia for major imports, Central bankers said in a recent meeting that geopolitical risks “could cause increases in global energy prices or exacerbate global supply shortages."

Who are Russia's allies? Few countries have offered support to Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced plans to invade Ukraine. But some of its biggest allies include China and Belarus.

Where is Ukraine and where are NATO members? Ukraine has a long and complicated history in relation to Russia. The dynamic is part of a broader struggle by Putin and his close allies to rebuild Russia's influence and global image. Here is a complete guide to eastern Europe and NATO.

Where are US troops deployed? The Pentagon has been repositioning personnel in allied countries in eastern Europe for weeks, deploying forces in the United States to Europe and shifting those already on the continent to former Soviet bloc states. The U.S. has about 90,000 troops in Europe, with the largest concentration based in Germany.

US Lawmakers attack Putin, Republicans call for tougher sanctions

Congressional Democrats condemned Vladimir Putin, backed President Joe Biden, and called for more economic sanctions on Putin's regime, while Republicans offered a more divided response.

"Putin’s decision to invade is an evil, panicked move of weakness and will be his defining mistake,” tweeted Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.

Many Republicans criticized Putin as well, though some – including former President Donald Trump also had harsh words for Biden's handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

While no one is calling for American military intervention, long-time hawks like Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., have accused Putin of seeking to revive the Cold War and said the U.S. needs to confront him with economic sanctions.

Overnight, Graham said "Putin and his cronies should be pursued by international law enforcement agencies for the purpose of seizing their lavish apartments, fine art, yachts, and other material goods purchased through stealing the Russian people blind."

Democrats stood more united in opposing Russian aggression.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., citing the large number of Ukrainian-Americans in her home state of Michigan, said "America will stand strong with all of our allies to do everything we can to protect their freedom and independence and save lives.”

World Leaders react to 'horrific events' in Ukraine

Leaders around the globe also chimed in on the condemnation of Ukraine. "This is a deliberate, cold-blooded and long-planned invasion. Russia is using force to try to rewrite history," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters Thursday.

Here's what some of those leaders said:

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda

"Never before have we been so strong & so well prepared to face external challenges together with our Allies," Gitanas Nausėda tweeted. The future of Europe "may depend on how we react in the coming hours & days."

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

"The Russian attack on Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law. There is no justification for it. Germany condemns this reckless act by President Putin in the strongest possible terms. Our solidarity is with Ukraine and its people.

Russia must stop this military action immediately. Within the framework of the G7, NATO and the EU, we will coordinate closely today. This is a terrible day for Ukraine and a dark day for Europe."

UK Prime Minster Boris Johnson

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively."

