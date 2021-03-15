OnPolitics: Four presidents minus Trump

It's a new week and for some people, there's a new $1,400 stimulus check waiting in their bank accounts.

But why talk thousands when we could talk trillions? President Joe Biden will spend the upcoming week traveling the nation and touting his $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

It's Mabinty, with the news to know.

Which president is missing?

Former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter appeared in an ad that includes photos of all four – along with their wives – getting vaccinated.

"Four presidents. Two political parties. One clear message: Get vaccinated when it’s available to you," the White House tweeted when promoting the ad Monday.

Who's not in it? Former President Donald Trump.

Does this matter? Yes. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci said it "would make all the difference in the world" if Trump would participate in a vaccination campaign aimed at his followers. A recent PBS NewsHour/NPR/Marist poll found that Republican men and Trump supporters remain the top groups against getting a vaccine.

The message: 'Help is here'

This week, Biden and other members of his administration will be fanning out across the country in what the White House is calling a "Help is Here" tour to explain the COVID-19 aid package. Biden himself will go first to Pennsylvania, his home state as well as one that was critical to his 2020 victory.

After that Tuesday trip, Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will go to Georgia on Friday. This all comes after that last's week primetime address to the nation.

Biden has also tapped Gene Sperling, a veteran economic policy expert who worked under the previous two Democratic presidents, to oversee the implementation of his COVID-19 relief plan.

In his new position, Sperling will work with heads of the White House policy councils and other federal agencies to expedite the delivery of funds from the plan, which Biden signed into law last week. Sperling will be the White House's primary point person with governors and mayors to accelerate that work.

Biden called Sperling a "gifted manager" who will be on the phone with leaders of both red and blue states as "a source of constant communication, a source of guidance and support and, above all, a source of accountability."

What else is going in the political world:

