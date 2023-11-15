OnPolitics: A new generation of voters – and candidates

Hi OnPolitics readers! Cheyenne Hunt, 26, announced her candidacy earlier this year running as a Democrat to challenge incumbent California Republican Rep. Michelle Steel for the U.S. House seat that encompasses parts of Orange and Los Angeles Counties.

But Hunt isn't the only young candidate running for political office, USA TODAY’s Rachel Looker reports. While she vies for a seat in the U.S. Capitol, other young candidates across the country are trying to win seats on state legislatures or in local races − from town council to school boards.

New candidates: More than 20% of youth say they would consider running for office, according to a 2022 study from Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement.

Young candidates told USA TODAY they’re inspired by major issues: climate change, reproductive rights, gun control and racial equality. But they face an uphill battle to match fundraising and be taken seriously by voters. Plus, some are juggling multiple jobs to keep an income while campaigning on the side.

A motivation to make a difference: “It really is one of those pivotal moments when so much change is happening and in such a short period of time," said Joe Vogel, who currently serves as the youngest member in the Maryland House of Delegates, a seat he won earlier this year at 25 years old.

