OnPolitics: Who will Georgia voters pick?

Hey there, OnPolitics readers. Tuesday is runoff election day in Georgia, where the last midterms race for the Senate will be determined.

Who will Georgia voters pick? Incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat? Or Republican challenger Herschel Walker, a former football star at the University of Georgia and the NFL?

USA TODAY political reporters Phillip M. Bailey and Mabinty Quarshie set the scene:

While the rest of the country might be taking a pause from politics amid the holiday season, Georgians are once again being tasked with finishing the Senate makeup after a crucial national election.

Over the past two years Peach State voters have had a marathon of contests – the 2020 presidential election, two separate 2021 Senate runoff contests and the 2022 midterms.

Now they are casting ballots in another runoff race that will determine if Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock can stiff-arm Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

The big picture:

If the multiple races Georgians have endured since 2020 tired out voters, they aren't showing it. Georgia voters have already broken early-voting turnout records.

Closing arguments by the two sides are character and competency v. Biden, economic woes and culture wars.

Progressives see a chance to check Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema by adding to the Democratic majority.

The Georgia Senate race is the most expensive race of the midterm season, according to OpenSecrets, an organization that tracks money in politics.

🗳️ Dig deeper: High-profile Georgia runoff race is drawing record turnout. Here's why.

What's next in the trial of two companies from former president Donald Trump's business empire accused of criminal tax fraud? ⚖️ The jury began deliberations today.

