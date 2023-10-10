OnPolitics: GOP candidates meet with voters in New Hampshire

Hi OnPolitics readers! This week, Republican presidential hopefuls are going to make their pitch to voters in a series of town hall forums presented by USA TODAY, the USA TODAY Network and Seacoastonline.

📍 The forums will take place at New Hampshire’s historic Exeter Town Hall from 5 p.m. ET today, Oct. 10, to Sunday, Oct. 15. Abraham Lincoln spoke at the venue in 1860, just months before launching his presidential campaign.

Voters who attend will have a chance to directly ask candidates the questions on their mind and receive in-person responses. The five candidates that have committed to meeting with voters are Asa Hutchinson, Nikki Haley, Doug Burgum, Mike Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy.

And for voters not in New Hampshire who want to hear from the field of Republicans, you can stream the events on USA TODAY and on USA TODAY Network outlets including Seacoastonline.com, Portsmouth Herald, Hampton Union, Foster's Daily Democrat and Exeter News-Letter.

🎤 Find the full schedule and read more here: GOP candidates meet with voters at Exeter Town Hall presidential forum

