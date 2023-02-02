OnPolitics: Will GOP dump Trump? And for who?

Hi OnPolitics readers!

Today we're bringing you this story from White House Correspondent Francesca Chambers on the GOP 2024 presidential primary – and why Donald Trump isn't the first choice for several Republicans.

Why it matters: Some Republicans want to dump Trump, but they worry the party won't find an alternative candidate who can garner the same support, making Trump the default nominee again.

Possible alternatives: While no major Republicans have announced a presidential bid yet, several names have been floated as potential contenders.

One top potential candidate in recent polls is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Former Trump administration U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is expected to announce soon.

🔎 Keep Reading: Republicans want to dump Trump. Will they rally behind a 2024 alternative fast enough?

