Bernie's revolution is far from over

Sen. Bernie Sanders' announcement that he was suspending his campaign Wednesday has cleared the way for vice president Joe Biden to claim the Democratic nomination. But in his parting remarks, Sanders made clear his ideas will live on as Democrats look to unite against President Donald Trump.

The Sanders campaign started strong as the primary voting began, placing at or near the top in the first three contests. But it seemingly lost steam after the South Carolina primary, where former Biden’s campaign was re-energized after disappointing losses in the first three contests.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: What happens now with Bernie Sanders?