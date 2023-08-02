OnPolitics: Here's what you need to know after Donald Trump was indicted on 2020 charges

Hello OnPolitics readers. In case you missed it, former President Donald Trump has been indicted for the third time this year. Here's what to know about Trump's latest indictment and what's next.

🗐 The 45-page indictment accused the former president of undermining American democracy by organizing a wide-ranging conspiracy to steal the 2020 election that prosecutors say fueled a brazen and historic insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, USA TODAY’s Phillip M. Bailey and Joey Garrison report.

"The attack on our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, was an unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy," Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, who led the investigation, said in a statement on Tuesday.

What was Trump charged with? Trump is facing accusations ranging from knowingly spreading lies about the 2020 election to creating a fake electors scheme and directing the rioters who breached the Capitol building during the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021.

What are people talking about now? The indictment quickly prompted a mystery in Washington: Who are the co-conspirators? Only Trump was charged on Tuesday, but the indictment against him references six unidentified co-conspirators, including key attorneys, a political consultant and a Justice Department official.

If you need a rundown on the other criminal and civil cases Trump, the current frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, is facing, we’ve got a summary for you.

⚖️ What's next: Trump is due in court on Thursday in Washington. He’ll appear before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan at the E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse.

Read more here: 6 takeaways from Trump indictment alleging criminal effort to overturn election

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for our OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Donald Trump indictment: What to know about charges, co-conspirators