OnPolitics: House GOP passes energy bill as President Joe Biden promises veto

House Republicans voted today to pass the Lower Energy Costs Act, which the nearly 50 GOP cosponsors say will reduce energy costs for families and restore American energy independence amid House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's call to restart budget discussions with President Joe Biden.

The legislation also targets the Biden Administration's energy policy, which the GOP has dubbed a "war on domestic energy production."

Biden has said he will veto the bill if it comes to his desk as is, also stating that the bill would take the country "backward" in a statement.

