OnPolitics: House Republicans target White House after Hunter Biden defies subpoena
Hi OnPolitics readers! Republicans leading the House’s impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden want to know whether he was complicit in his son, Hunter Biden, defying a congressional subpoena.
🎤Hunter Biden speaks out: The GOP-led committees investigating Joe Biden issued a subpoena to Hunter Biden to testify in a deposition behind closed doors, USA TODAY’s Ken Tran reports. Hunter Biden, who demanded to testify publicly instead, ignored Republicans and defended his father in rare public remarks on Capitol Hill.
❓What happened next? House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., and House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to the White House today asking for any communication between Hunter Biden, his representatives and Biden aides.
The letter highlights that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed after Hunter Biden made remarks in Washington that the president was “certainly familiar with what his son was going to say.”
🔄Catching up: Republicans have long alleged Joe Biden reaped personal benefits from his family’s foreign business interests but have yet to produce evidence directly tying him to those dealings.
Read more here: House Republicans ask whether Joe Biden obstructed impeachment inquiry after Hunter Biden defied subpoena
