OnPolitics: As House speaker vote drags on, what can be done?

It's the third day of voting, OnPolitics readers, but the House still lacks a speaker.

What does this limbo mean? Reporter Savannah Kuchar writes what House members-elect can do before a new House speaker is chosen, which includes:

Negotiate on House rules for adoption after picking a speaker.

Move into their offices. Rep. Kevin McCarthy has occupied the speaker's office in the Capitol building since the weekend, but he could be forced to relocate if someone else ends up getting the job.

Field calls from their constituents, though their ability to help is limited.

🌡️ Another quirk of not selecting a speaker: Control of the literal temperature in the House chamber. The speaker usually controls the thermostat, Candy Woodall reports, and there have been complaints of the chamber being too cold or too hot.

🗣️ What's next: The House continues to vote, breaking a 100-year record for the most ballots. Follow live updates here.

What else to know:

Who is Byron Donalds? Another nominee for House speaker.

Biden to visit El Paso border : President Joe Biden unveiled new steps aimed at stemming historic migration as he plans to visit El Paso, Texas, in his first trip to the southern border since taking office.

Watch: Moments of frustration from House members-elect.

🍿 Memes abound: The standstill didn’t stop social media users, reporters and lawmakers from joking about the contentious climate on Capitol Hill.

📅 Friday marks two years since the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. What does it mean for former president Donald Trump's legal troubles?

