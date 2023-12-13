OnPolitics: Hunter Biden hits out at Republicans, defies subpoena

Hi there OnPolitics readers. Hunter Biden lashed out at Republicans this morning in a rare public statement about the toll the GOP-led impeachment effort has taken on him and his family.

“It’s shameless," Hunter Biden said outside the Capitol building. "There is no evidence to support the allegations that my father was involved in my business because it did not happen."

Republicans allege the president financially benefited from his family’s foreign business dealings, but they haven't produced evidence directly implicating Joe Biden.

🔎 What happened? The president’s son on Wednesday defied a House subpoena and used his congressionally mandated trip to Capitol Hill to issue the public statement. Now, Hunter Biden could be held in contempt of Congress.

❔ What does this mean? More broadly, it represents a new and more aggressive front in the Biden family response to a Republican-led impeachment battle unfolding on Capitol Hill regarding President Joe Biden's potential role in his son's business dealings, USA TODAY’s Bart Jansen reports.

🐘 How did Republicans respond? “We’re disappointed he didn’t show up,” said Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee. “If you do it in an open forum now, you’re going to get filibusters, you’re going to get speeches, you’re going to get all kinds of things. What we want is the facts.”

Read more here: 'I have made mistakes': Defiant Hunter Biden lashes out at GOP and ignores subpoena

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hunter Biden hits out at Republicans, defies subpoena