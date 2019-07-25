OnPolitics: Impeachment just got less likely

Former special counsel Robert Mueller arrives before testifying to the House Judiciary Committee on July 24, 2019 in Washington, DC.

After Robert Mueller spoke and occasionally struggled through seven hours of congressional testimony this week, the one person most pivotal to President Donald Trump's future remained unconvinced: Nancy Pelosi said the House should not move toward impeachment, still citing a lack of support for such proceedings. And while Mueller's back-to-back hearings Wednesday had none of the jaw-dropping revelations Dems may need to open an impeachment inquiry, the former special counsel did underscore a few points from his report:

So where does that leave us? In short: Indictment could still happen, the public's not likely to shift and everyone's claiming victory — especially Trump. “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!” he later tweeted.

Trump's Squad targeting is followed by talk of violence

President Donald Trump blamed his supporters last week for their chants of "send her back" targeted at Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of four minority congresswomen known as the Squad whom Trump himself told to "go back" to where they came from last week. Heightened security was requested for Omar following the moment, and not without reason: A Louisiana police officer said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — one of the Squad members criticized by Trump — "needs a round," clarifying he meant bullets, not drinks. A school official in New Jersey said his "life would be complete if she/they die" above a photo of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim member of the Squad.

A Fox News host on Sunday said there's "no question" Trump is "stoking racial divisions," despite the president's claims that it's the four women who are "very racist." On Monday, though, Tlaib didn't shrink back: "I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president."

