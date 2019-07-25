OnPolitics: Impeachment just got less likely

After Robert Mueller spoke and occasionally struggled through seven hours of congressional testimony this week, the one person most pivotal to President Donald Trump's future remained unconvinced: Nancy Pelosi said the House should not move toward impeachment, still citing a lack of support for such proceedings. And while Mueller's back-to-back hearings Wednesday had none of the jaw-dropping revelations Dems may need to open an impeachment inquiry, the former special counsel did underscore a few points from his report:
- "Problematic is an understatement" when describing Trump's conduct, said Mueller, who confirmed that Trump's campaign sought to utilize Russian meddling and then lied to cover the fact.
- The president was not cleared — or "exculpated," Mueller said — for alleged obstruction of justice, despite Trump falsely claiming he was.
- Russia's still working to mess with U.S. elections: "They’re doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it again during the next campaign," Mueller said.
- Mueller said his report is "not a witch hunt," but rather a "signal, a flag" to not "let this problem continue."
- And "Yes," Mueller said, Trump could be charged with a crime after leaving office.
So where does that leave us? In short: Indictment could still happen, the public's not likely to shift and everyone's claiming victory — especially Trump. “TRUTH IS A FORCE OF NATURE!” he later tweeted.
Trump's Squad targeting is followed by talk of violence
President Donald Trump blamed his supporters last week for their chants of "send her back" targeted at Rep. Ilhan Omar, one of four minority congresswomen known as the Squad whom Trump himself told to "go back" to where they came from last week. Heightened security was requested for Omar following the moment, and not without reason: A Louisiana police officer said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — one of the Squad members criticized by Trump — "needs a round," clarifying he meant bullets, not drinks. A school official in New Jersey said his "life would be complete if she/they die" above a photo of Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim member of the Squad.
A Fox News host on Sunday said there's "no question" Trump is "stoking racial divisions," despite the president's claims that it's the four women who are "very racist." On Monday, though, Tlaib didn't shrink back: "I’m not going nowhere, not until I impeach this president."
This week in Trump
- Trump's approval rating hit a high mark in a poll after his racist tweets.
- A fake presidential seal behind Trump referenced golf, Russia and said "45 is a puppet."
- Conservatives slam Trump's budget deal: It's a "spending frenzy."
- ICE raids Trump called for in an effort to deport "millions" resulted in only 35 arrests.
- Trump's suing New York to keep lawmakers from seeing his tax returns.
This week in 2020 Dems
- A recession? Elizabeth Warren warns "odds of economic downturn" are high.
- Kamala Harris once opposed weed being legalized. Now she wants to decriminalize it.
- Tulsi Gabbard said Kamala Harris is "not qualified" to be president, citing temperament.
- Cory Booker admitted that, yes, he may sometimes "feel like punching" Trump.
- Pete Buttigieg gave a country music radio interview, but it was blocked from airing.
- Kirsten Gillibrand echoed JFK on her plan for combating climate change.
- Marianne Williamson wants to make one thing clear: "I am not a cult leader."
