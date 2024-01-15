OnPolitics: The Iowa Caucuses have arrived. Here's what you need to know

Hi there OnPolitics readers! The Iowa Caucuses are here, and former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other GOP presidential hopefuls are making their final pitches to caucusgoers in the Hawkeye State

🗳️Why does the Iowa Caucus matter? Every state will have their own caucus or primary contests, so why is one election in Iowa so important? It’s a matter of momentum: the Iowa Caucuses have long been able to redirect a presidential election, giving some candidates a boost while others stumble.

☑️Will Donald Trump win? Trump has long led the Republican field, but a Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll released Saturday showed Haley pulling ahead of DeSantis for the second-place spot for the first time.

Keep up with the USA TODAY Network’s live coverage as our reporters in Iowa and across the country answer your questions and bring you key updates.

Iowa Caucus live updates: Latest news as candidates make final push before caucus begins

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Iowa Caucuses have arrived. Here's what you need to know