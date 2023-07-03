OnPolitics: The IRS might owe you hundreds or thousands in refunds. Here's what to know.

💲 Good news: The IRS says it may owe you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Yes, really.

Approximately 1.5 million taxpayers are owed 2019 refunds, USA TODAY's Candy Woodall reports. To potentially receive the money, make sure you file for the 2019 tax year by July 17.

"The IRS continues to urge people who may have overlooked filing during the pandemic to act quickly before they lose their final chance to claim a potentially substantial refund," IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

💲 Where are refunds owed? Money is owed to people in all 50 states, and over $1.4 billion combined is owed for refunds from 2019. The average unclaimed refund is around $900, the IRS confirmed.

