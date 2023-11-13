OnPolitics: Jill Biden leads effort to study menopause, women's health issues

Hi OnPolitics readers! First lady Jill Biden is a longtime educator, and this week she’s teaching a lesson about women’s health.

🩺 The issue: Women have long struggled with medical care for health issues ranging from menopause to heart attacks and more. And Jill Biden is giving the Biden administration 45 days to amp up efforts to change that, USA TODAY’s Maureen Groppe reports.

🔎 Understudied and underrepresented: Officials said they’re trying to correct the fact that women have been understudied and underrepresented in health research, despite making up more than half the population.

“If you ask any woman in America about her health care, she probably has a story to tell. You know her. She's a woman who gets debilitating migraines but doesn't know why and can't find treatment options that work for her,” the first lady told reporters Monday.

“She's the woman going through menopause, who visits with her doctor and leaves with more questions than answers.”

⏲️ What will this push actually do? The effort will prioritize areas of research where more investments are needed, such as menopause research. And administration officials have been tasked with identifying concrete next steps within weeks, not months.

Read more here: Why can't women get better care for menopause or heart attacks? Jill Biden wants answers

