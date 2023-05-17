OnPolitics: Joe Biden cancels trip to Australia over debt limit talks. Will he reach a deal?

👋 OnPolitics readers. It sounds like leaders could reach a deal on the debt ceiling soon.

President Joe Biden shortened a planned trip overseas yesterday in order to be back for more debt ceiling negotiations with congressional leaders.

Biden was set to travel to Sydney to meet with leaders of India, Japan and Australia at the conclusion of the Group of Seven Summit, which is taking place this week in Hiroshima. He was also set to stop in Papua New Guinea.

However, White House officials said yesterday Biden would cancel the second half of his trip and return to the U.S. at the end of the summit.

🔑 'Trust, but verify': As McCarthy meets with Biden on debt limit, is the GOP backing him?

Why this matters: The move underscores the urgency of a looming June 1 deadline for potential economic calamity, reporters Francesca Chambers and Joey Garrison write.

So, is there a deal?: Not yet, but leaders, including Biden have remained optimistic.

Biden said yesterday he would be speaking “regularly” with congressional leaders while in Japan, adding that he’s confident they would “make progress toward avoiding default.”

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told reporters after meeting with the president and other congressional leaders yesterday that it’s “possible to get a deal by the end of the week.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden cancels trip to Australia over debt limit talks. Will he reach a deal?