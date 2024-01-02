OnPolitics: Joe Biden loses crucial support in new poll

Hello OnPolitics readers! President Joe Biden faces a tough reelection bid in 2024, and he’s losing support among crucial segments of the Democratic base, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll.

Biden now claims the support of just 63% of Black voters, a precipitous decline from the 87% he carried in 2020, USA TODAY’s Susan Page, Savannah Kuchar and Sudiksha Kochi report.

🗳️ Donald Trump leads among Hispanic voters: Biden trails among Hispanic voters by 5 percentage points, 39%-34%. In 2020, he had swamped Trump among that demographic group 2 to 1, 65%-32%.

📊 Biden struggles with young voters: Among voters under 35, a generation largely at odds with the GOP on issues such as abortion access and climate change, Trump now leads 37%-33%. Younger voters overwhelmingly backed Biden in 2020.

❓ What does this mean for 2024? This grim outlook for Biden has left him narrowly following Trump, the longtime Republican frontrunner, 39%-37%, according to the USA TODAY/Suffolk University Poll. Seventeen percent support an unnamed third-party candidate.

A fraying coalition: Black, Hispanic, young voters abandon Biden as election year begins

