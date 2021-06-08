OnPolitics: The Justice Department defends Trump

Donald Trump took to blogging after social media banned him.

As we creep closer and closer to the 2022 midterm elections, I couldn't help but wonder: will we ever let the 2020 presidential election go? Not likely.

The latest: Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, repeatedly pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate Democrat Joe Biden over a 40-minute phone call in 2019, according to an audio recording obtained by CNN.

More top news:

Sen. Manchin's staunch opposition to ending the filibuster puts President Joe Biden's agenda in jeopardy.

Plus, another plot twist from the Biden administration: The Justice Department is defending Trump in a defamation lawsuit.

It's Mabinty, with your news of the day (and the past).

Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for OnPolitics newsletter here.

The Biden administration is once again defending Trump

The Biden Justice Department is seeking to defend Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by a former columnist who accused Trump of raping her more than 20 years ago.

Justice Department attorneys argued in a court brief filed Monday night that Trump acted in his official capacity when he said in 2019 that E. Jean Carroll lied about being raped to boost the sales of her memoir.

At issue, the attorneys said, is not whether Carroll's allegations were true or if Trump's response to them were appropriate, but whether the United States is liable for actions federal employees made within the scope of their employment.

The move to defend the former president in a lawsuit arising from public comments about an alleged incident in his private life means taxpayers could foot the bill if Carroll is awarded damages.

Real quick: News you should be reading

Lawmakers want more transparency for SCOTUS justices

Story continues

Two members of the Senate Judiciary Committee — Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., and John Kennedy, R-La., — are asking the Justice Department to provide information about where Supreme Court justices have traveled, asserting that the disclosure would improve transparency on the high court.

The request is directed at the U.S. Marshals Service, which provides judicial security – including assisting with security for Supreme Court justices when they travel domestically outside of Washington, D.C., the senators wrote in the letter.

Progressive groups have been pressing the Supreme Court for additional ethics measures, such as a code of conduct or requiring justices to be more forthcoming about the reasons they recuse themselves from cases. Some of those ideas have generated bipartisan interest – though few of them have gained real momentum in Congress.

Happy #NationalBestFriendsDay 👯‍♀️! —Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden's Justice Department backs Trump in court brief