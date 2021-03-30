OnPolitics: Keep your eye on the money

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to Amtrak employees during a visit to Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to Amtrak employees during a visit to Union Station February 5, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Attorney General Merrick Garland wants to stop the hate.

Citing an "urgent" need to reset hate-crime enforcement strategy, the nation's chief law enforcement officer launched a 30-day review to assess the government's tracking capabilities and prosecution of hate offenses that are surging across the country.

Though not mentioning the Georgia mass shooting specifically, Garland vowed to "seek justice for the victims of the hate-fueled mass murders that we have seen too many times in the past several years."

It's Mabinty, with the top political news of the day.

Biden's next legislative hurdle: Infrastructure

The lack of sustainable funding has thwarted highway bills for decades. Now, President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are learning this lesson the hard way.

As Biden prepares to reveal his infrastructure package on Wednesday, he could run into the same potential roadblock faced by his predecessor: how to pay for it. Officials have suggested taxing the wealthy or corporations rather than increased user fees, the primary source of funding for the nation’s roads and bridges.

The problem: Not enough funds. The gas tax, which is the primary contributor to the Highway Trust Fund, isn't indexed for inflation and hasn’t kept pace with construction needs as cars became more fuel-efficient. Congress set the taxes of 18.4 cents a gallon for gasoline and 24.3 cents a gallon for diesel fuel in 1993.

Fuel taxes have provided 85% to 90% of the money in the Highway Trust Fund most years, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service. But since 2008, that has not been enough, and Congress has transferred $157 billion there from the general treasury to keep the wheels turning.

Mixed signals: Buttigieg said at his January confirmation hearing that he was open to all funding options, but his spokesman quickly clarified that those options did not include a gas tax increase. He also told CNBC on Friday that a vehicle-miles-traveled tax "shows a lot of promise."

Pump the brakes: Both a new mileage tax or an increase in the existing gas tax would bump up against Biden’s pledge not to raise taxes on people making less than $400,000.

The Trumps are back in the news

Former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump have launched a website for the couple's personal offices. The site — found at 45office.com — states it is "committed to preserving the magnificent legacy of the Trump Administration, while at the same time advancing the America First agenda."

The site also shares the former president and first lady's biographies and touts the Trump administration's record in office.

Reminder: While the former first lady maintains social media accounts, the former president has been barred from most social media sites since early January.

What else is going on?

You miss 100% of the shots you don't take — Wayne Gretsky — Michael Scott —Mabinty

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden and Pete Buttigieg face hurdle on infrastructure funding

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, Treasury Secretary Yellen: Latinos will help drive Covid recovery

    Hispanic workers and businesses were hit hard by the Covid pandemic but are key in the recovery, Biden and Yellen told the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

  • The Right Way to Fight Back Against Georgia’s Voter-Suppression Law

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyGoldie Taylor has been working in and around Georgia politics for decades. So she knows firsthand the kind of stunt Republicans are trying to pull with this new voter-suppression law.“What [Gov.] Brian Kemp will tell you, what other state GOP office holders will tell you, is that they’ve done this to restore confidence in the ballot. Poppycock. They have done it to keep people who don’t look like them, church like them, live like them, away from the voting booth,” Taylor tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal.Taylor knows a lot of her out-of-state friends are outraged, too. But their calls to boycott Georgia over this law? They’re just wrong, she says.“Sometimes being an ally means shutting up,” Taylor continues. “As soon as this began to happen, we heard people, especially people in Hollywood, say, ‘Oh, we’re going to boycott Georgia until they stop this.’ Right. And both me and Dr. Bernice King stood up and immediately said, ‘No, you want to put the very people that you aim to help out of work in the middle of a pandemic. You’re going to make it so that they can’t recover in an effort to pay back a governor who won’t feel it.’”“Sometimes you have to take on a whole state or a whole county or a whole country. I do believe in that,” she added. “In this case, that’s not where the leverage lies. In this case, the leverage lies in the direct contributions, the financial pipeline that greases the pockets of state house Republicans. Dry it up.“How do you dry it up? You target their donors, big corporations: Coca-Cola, UPS, Home Depot, AT&T—all these companies who have huge footprints here in Georgia who are pouring money into our state house. You put pressure on them specifically. But what you don’t do is tell Major League Baseball to take a game out of the city, because who gets hurt? The people who are selling the popcorn, who parked the cars. People who scan your tickets. The people who can least likely afford it.”Listen to Bonus Episodes of The New Abnormal PodcastThen! Punchbowl News co-founder Jake Sherman discusses why even people on the left need to take Jim Jordan seriously. And Talking Points Memo founder Josh Marshall talks about why “Washington is a town that is really wired for Republican governance.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and Amazon.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Indonesia raids find explosives, militant suspects after church attack

    Indonesian police discovered powerful explosives and arrested more suspected Islamist militants on Monday, after a series of raids following a suicide attack a day earlier outside a cathedral on the first day of the Easter Holy Week. The two bombers were the only fatalities in Sunday's attack in the city of Makassar on Sulawesi island, which wounded 19 people and took place as mass was finishing. Police said the bombers were a married couple who belonged to Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), an Islamic State-inspired group suspected of suicide attacks on churches and a police post that killed at least 30 people in the city of Surabaya in 2018.

  • March Madness Elite Eight best bets: Picks against the spread for USC, UCLA

    Here are the picks against the spread for USC vs. Gonzaga and UCLA vs. Michigan as March Madness continues with the Elite Eight on Tuesday.

  • Italy's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine, a shot Europe is struggling to persuade people to get

    Mario Draghi and his wife, both 73, were given their first shot of AstraZeneca's jab on Tuesday after its use was resumed in Italy.

  • Game of Thrones stage show to bring Westeros to the West End and Broadway

    The play will depict a pivotal gathering before the events in the novels and the hit TV series.

  • Joey Logano wins historic NASCAR dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway

    Logano held off Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin on a late-race restart sprint to win the first dirt track Cup race in more than a half century.

  • TikTok owner ByteDance may be worth more than Twitter and Coca-Cola as a public company

    The company behind TikTok is trading at $250 billion on the secondary market as it weighs an initial public offering, Bloomberg reports.

  • Uber Boat to run new ferry while London bridge at risk of collapse

    Uber Boat by Thames Clippers will run a service carrying pedestrians and cyclists across the River Thames at Hammersmith, in west London, reducing the disruption caused by the closure of a Victorian bridge, the city’s transport authority said. Built in 1887, Hammersmith Bridge has been closed to motor traffic since April 2019 following the discovery of micro-fractures in its brittle cast iron pedestals. In August 2020, it was closed to pedestrians and cyclists and river traffic beneath it was banned after a sudden increase in the size of the fractures led to fears that it could collapse without warning.

  • Mourners start drawing almost 150,000 hearts in London to remember COVID victims

    A campaign group for bereaved families has begun hand-drawing almost 150,000 hand-drawn hearts on a wall opposite Britain's Houses of Parliament as a memorial to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mural is expected to stretch for hundreds of metres along the southern bank of the River Thames outside St Thomas’ hospital, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson was put in an intensive care unit after he contracted the virus and fell seriously ill last year. It has been organised by the group Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice UK, which has called for a public inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

  • Tillis to undergo surgery for prostate cancer, says doctors caught it early

    U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis announced the diagnosis Monday morning.

  • Oscars ceremony adds London venue for UK-based nominees

    Academy Award organisers have told nominees they don't want people to appear by Zoom.

  • AP source: VW plans brand-name change to 'Voltswagen' in US

    Volkswagen plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen” as its shifts its production increasingly toward electric vehicles and tries to distance itself from an emissions cheating scandal. The company had briefly posted a press release on its website early Monday announcing the brand name change. The premature release comes as VW is taking reservations for the new ID.4 small electric SUV in the U.S. It’s the company’s only new electric model sold in the United States, though there are plans for more, including a nostalgic reprise of the company’s Microbus.

  • 'You don't belong': land dispute drives new exodus in Ethiopia’s Tigray

    Four months after the Ethiopian government declared victory over the rebellious Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), tens of thousands of Tigrayans are again being driven from their homes. This time, it is due not to the fighting, but to regional forces and militiamen from neighbouring Amhara seeking to settle a decades-old land dispute, according to witnesses, aid workers and members of Tigray's new administration. Amhara officials say the disputed lands, equal to about a quarter of Tigray, were taken during the nearly three decades that the TPLF dominated central government before Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed came to power in 2018.

  • 2 members of Salt Lake City's 'Real Housewives' arrested

    Two members of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reality television show were arrested Tuesday on federal fraud charges alleging that they used a business to cheat hundreds of people nationwide over a 10-year period in a telemarketing scheme. Jennifer Shah, 47, of Park City, Utah, and Stuart Smith, 43, of Lehi, Utah, were arrested in Utah on charges including conspiracy unsealed in New York City, authorities announced. Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss noted in a release that Shah portrays herself as a wealthy and successful businessperson on television, while Smith was cast as her first assistant.

  • Man Hospitalized for 2 Months With COVID-19 Returns to Find Home Cleared Out

    A man in New York’s East Village who spent two months fighting COVID-19 in a hospital said it felt “like a nightmare” after finding nearly all of his belongings gone from his apartment. Ryo Nagaoka, 60, was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 27 after neighbors found him crying for help on the floor of his fifth-floor unit in Manhattan, New York, reports NBC NY. When Nagaoka returned home on Wednesday, he discovered that the locks of his front door had been changed. The building where the man’s apartment is situated is partly owned by “Shark Tank” investor Barbara Corcoran and former Yankee star Alex Rodriguez.

  • Couple adopts 7 siblings in foster care after parents die in car crash

    “I can’t explain it — I just knew I was supposed to be their mom.”

  • Sharon Stone says she paid Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Quick and the Dead' salary because the studio didn't want to hire him

    At the time, Leonardo DiCaprio was just starting his career and had yet to star in "Titanic" or "Romeo and Juliet."

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.

  • ‘I just killed my son.’ Dad tells 911 he beat 5-year-old in Ohio with baseball bat

    “What do you mean you just killed your son?” the dispatcher said. “I’m hearing voices,” the father responded.