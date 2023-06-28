OnPolitics: What we know about DOJ's Trump audio recording

Hi there, OnPolitics readers. A crucial piece of evidence in the Justice Department's case against Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents was recently leaked. Let's get into it.

What to know: An audio recording, which first aired Monday on CNN, features the former president discussing a document about Iran that, which described as "highly confidential," admitting he couldn't declassify because he'd left office.

Why this matters: While disputing the leaked audio recording, he also warned supporters yesterday in New Hampshire that additional indictments may soon follow.

What else to know: The recording was referenced in the federal indictment of Trump and parts of the two-minute clip were previously transcribed and cited in the indictment.

The bottom line: While the audio clip doesn't tell us anything more about the DOJ's case against Trump, it does suggests that Trump knowingly kept government secrets that were still classified after leaving the White House, conflicting with his public statements about his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

What's next with Trump's legal woes: Trump is set to face trials over hush money allegations in New York and claims he mishandled classified documents in Florida. He's still under investigation in Atlanta over allegations he pressured state officials to overturn his loss to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

There is another ongoing investigation in Washington over efforts to block Congress from certifying Biden's election win, which could also involve charges Trump. In the same New Hampshire speech, Trump denied wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of engaging in "election interference."

Keep reading: 'There could be others coming': Donald Trump braces supporters for more indictments

ICYMI: 'This is secret information': What we know about the Trump recording

📨 Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Leaked audio suggests Trump knowingly kept government secrets