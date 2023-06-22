OnPolitics: What to know about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit

President Joe Biden is set to throw a lavish state dinner tonight for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite Biden's administration charging India’s government with a variety of human rights abuses.

So why is the White House pulling out all the stop for Modi?

An emerging superpower: Biden has been looking to deepen the United States’ security partnership with India through a group known as the Quad. It's part of his administration’s efforts to counter China’s global influence.

With a population of nearly 1.4 billion people, India will soon be the world’s third largest economy, only behind China and the U.S.

Russia’s war in Ukraine: The war in Ukraine is also on the agenda as the U.S. seeks to put enough pressure on India to join the U.S. and its allies to help target Russia’s economy. Instead, India has continued to buy Russian oil throughout the conflict.

The bottom line: India’s growing economy and competition between the U.S. and China are at the heart of Biden’s decision to roll out the red carpet for Modi, according to Richard Rossow, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Keep reading: 'It's very awkward': Biden throws lavish state dinner for India’s right-wing PM Modi

Meet Modi: He's into yoga, Hindu nationalism: India's leader Modi, once banned by U.S., now Biden's guest

