OnPolitics: What you need to know about Joe Biden's trip to the UN

Hi OnPolitics readers! It’s been a busy week in Washington, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle trying to dodge a government shutdown, Republicans investigating President Joe Biden and more.

🌎 But let’s catch up with the news out of New York, where world leaders gathered for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly. USA TODAY’s Michael Collins and Maureen Groppe are breaking down everything you need to know about challenges around the world, from the war in Ukraine to American tensions with China, Russia and Iran.

Israel: Biden sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the sidelines of the summit, but it’s not exactly what the Israeli leader wanted. Netanyahu had been pushing to meet with Biden at the White House, but Biden has concerns over his plan to overhaul Israel’s judicial system.

Ukraine: The president also warned in an address that the world must stand with Ukraine: “If we allow Ukraine to be carved up, is the independence of any nation secure?” Biden asked. “I respectfully suggest the answer is no.”

Iran: Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s president, criticized the U.S. for pulling out of the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in 2018: “They represent the past,” he said, “and we are the future.”

And… Bette Midler? While Biden was in New York, he took time for fundraisers for his reelection campaign and told a story about a time he took his sons to a Bette Midler show.

Read more here: Here's what you need to know about United Nations General Assembly

Stay in the know on politics: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Israel, Ukraine, Iran: Joe Biden visits the UN