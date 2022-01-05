OnPolitics: Lawmakers reflect on Jan. 6 one year later

People shelter in the House gallery as rioters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

It's the eve of the anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol, and Attorney General Merrick Garland isn't backing down in his investigation.

Garland pledged to pursue the perpetrators of the Jan. 6 assault at "any level," saying that federal authorities would "follow the facts wherever they lead."

His remarks come as he faces mounting pressure from lawmakers and others to take more aggressive action in the Jan. 6 inquiry, including some who have urged that former President Donald Trump be held accountable for inciting the attack.

More fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack: Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told a Senate panel today that 153 officers have retired or resigned in the year since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, leaving the force 447 officers short of its authorized strength.

Members of Congress reflect on their Jan. 6 experiences

Our politics reporters spoke to more than 100 members of Congress and the Senate to gather their stories of survival during the assault and recovery in the aftermath.

Some reported preparing for life-or-death confrontations with rioters, even planning their own funerals while trapped in the Capitol. Others shared how working relationships with members on the other side of the aisle have irrevocably changed.

"I think a lot of people thought we were immune from that kind of thing here in America," said Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I. "I think Jan. 6 proved that we’re not.”

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers interviewed for this story say they are bewildered and angry that the Jan. 6 attack, which happened as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory, is being minimized and even questioned as a real event.

They blame Trump and his baseless claims of a stolen election for inciting the rioters but hold similar contempt for Republican lawmakers who they say continue to diminish the importance of a moment they say saw democracy at its most vulnerable.

Real Quick: stories you'll want to read

Are COVID-19 vaccine mandates legal? The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments in challenges to two federal vaccine requirements on Friday at a time when the omicron variant is causing infections to soar.

DHS chief on domestic extremism: The nation's top homeland security official Alejandro Mayorkas said Tuesday that violent domestic extremists remain a "very grave" threat to the country, but there are no specific warnings associated with the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Haitian presidential assassin charged: The U.S. government announced it charged one of the main suspects in the killing of Haitian president Jovenel Moïse as it unsealed a complaint that revealed federal authorities had interviewed him several months ago while he was hiding in Jamaica.

Grisham to testify before Jan. 6 committee: Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham will speak to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack.

Jan. 6 committee continues gathering evidence against Trump

Leaders of the select House committee investigating the events surrounding Jan. 6 have collected evidence suggesting former President Donald Trump defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Accounts presented by the committee over the past year that indicate Trump watched the insurrection unfold on television from the White House dining room could have criminal consequences.

"If, in the course of our review, we find something that we think warrants review or recommendation to the Department of Justice ... we will do it," Committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told ABC’s "This Week." "We are not looking for it, but if we find it, we will absolutely make the (criminal) referral."

The committee's progress: Though a handful of witnesses sought to resist the committee's demands for information and testimony – former White House political strategist Steve Bannon and former chief of staff Mark Meadows among them – more than 300 others submitted to interviews, and thousands of records have been turned over to committee investigators.

