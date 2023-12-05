OnPolitics: Liz Cheney says her "only regret is supporting Donald Trump."

Hi OnPolitics readers! Former Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican from Wyoming, was once a rising leader in the GOP. But now, she says she may soon be ready to forge a new third party − or even run for president with one in 2024.

"I certainly hope to play a role in helping to ensure that the country has … a new, fully conservative party," she told USA TODAY’s Susan Page. "And so whether that means restoring the current Republican Party, which … looks like a very difficult if not impossible task, or setting up a new party, I do hope to be involved and engaged in that."

🏃‍♀️ A departure? Regardless of Cheney’s 2024 plans, she isn’t a stranger to splitting with her fellow Republicans. She has been one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, and he has few kind words for other prominent GOP officials.

Cheney, who was defeated by a Trump-backed Republican in her 2022 reelection bid, also helped lead the committee that investigated the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

✖️ No regrets: Cheney told USA TODAY that she’s not the type to question her time in Congress: "My only regret is supporting Donald Trump."

Read more here: Liz Cheney says she's ready to consider a third party, warns of 'grave' threat of Trump-led GOP

