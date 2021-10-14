OnPolitics: Marine pleads guilty after Facebook criticism on Afghanistan

Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller Jr. walks to the courtroom on Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville NC, surrounded by his legal team and family, on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Scheller is being court-martialed following his public comments in August and September that criticized the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The House Select Committee investigating the Capitol attack on Jan. 6 has been issuing subpoenas to officials from the Trump administration.

The committee will now begin criminal contempt proceedings against Steve Bannon, citing the former Trump strategist's refusal to cooperate with the panel's subpoena requests at the direction of the former president.

"Mr. Bannon has declined to cooperate with the Select Committee and is instead hiding behind the former President’s insufficient, blanket, and vague statements regarding privileges he has purported to invoke," committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Thursday. "We reject his position entirely ... so we must move forward with proceedings to refer Mr. Bannon for criminal contempt."

Trump's lawyers have directed witnesses not to cooperate with congressional investigators, invoking executive privilege. But the Biden administration has rejected the former president's attempt to withhold documents from the investigating panel.

Marine officer who criticized US Afghanistan withdrawal pleads guilty

Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller pleaded guilty this morning to all six charges and specifications levied against him by the military following his public comments that bashed the final American withdrawal in August of combat forces from Afghanistan.

As part of his plea agreement, Scheller waived his right to a jury trial.

Prior to the court-martial, Scheller attorney Tim Parlatore told the news media Scheller accepted responsibility for his actions and the main issue remaining was a decision on what would be an appropriate punishment.

Why is he being tried? Scheller is in court because he posted a video while in uniform on Aug. 26 demanding accountability from military leaders over the withdrawal from Afghanistan after 11 Marines, a Navy corpsman and a Fort Bragg Army soldier were killed in Kabul. The following day, Scheller was relieved of his command of the Advanced Infantry Training Battalion at Camp Lejeune’s Camp Geiger.

In the video, which has more than one million views on Facebook, Scheller made it evident he was willing to risk his position as battalion commander, retirement and family stability to speak his mind.

Real quick: stories you need to read

Biden to meet the Pope: President Joe Biden will meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican on Oct. 29. The meeting comes amid a debate over whether the nation’s second Catholic president should receive communion because of his support for abortion rights.

Kerry on UN talks: U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is tempering expectations for a U.N. climate summit sometimes billed as make-or-break for the Earth’s future, conceding next month’s talks likely will end with nations still short of the target of cuts in coal and petroleum emissions that are needed to stave off increasingly devastating levels of global warming.

Beirut clashes leave 6 dead: Armed clashes erupted Thursday in Beirut during a protest organized by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and its allies against the lead judge probing last year's blast in the city's port.

4 police died by suicide after the Capitol riot; it's the reason their names won't be memorialized

When Congress approved millions in aid for the battered U.S. Capitol Police Department this year, lawmakers included a health facility to be named for a beloved officer, Howard Liebengood, who died three days after the riot Jan. 6.

Yet as families and colleagues from across the nation gather Thursday to honor fallen officers at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, Liebengood's name and the three others who died by suicide after Jan. 6 will not be eligible for engraving on the marbleized limestone regarded as sacred ground for U.S. law enforcement.

For years, officers' families and mental health advocates have sought to call attention to glaring inequities in how law enforcement and the country respond when police take their own lives in close proximity to their involvement in traumatic events.

Official police policy: The national memorial and the federal Public Safety Officers' Benefits program do not recognize suicides as "line-of-duty" deaths, a designation that not only memorializes officers' service but provides hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and other assistance to survivors.

More than 700 officers, including corrections officers, have taken their own lives since 2018, including 115 this year, according to Blue H.E.L.P, a group that has tracked and honored officers lost to suicide since 2016. The numbers have remained fairly steady each year at slightly more than 170, except for a spike to 238 in 2019.

"The defining standard for a line-of-duty death should be when police officers die as a result of events that occurred during the performance of duty," said Jim Pasco, executive director of the National Fraternal Order of Police, the nation's largest officer union. "The standard should not be how the officer died."

President Dwight D. Eisenhower was born on this day in 1890 in Denison, Texas.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics:Marine pleads guilty after Facebook criticism on Afghanistan