OnPolitics: Mike Pence ordered to testify before federal grand jury, judge says

Hey there, OnPolitics readers!

A federal judge has ruled that former Vice President Mike Pence must testify before a grand jury as part of the Justice Department special counsel's investigation into former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, as Kevin Johnson, David Jackson and Bart Jansen report.

Pence was subpoenaed by the special counsel appointed to investigate Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. However, the former vice president said he would challenge the subpoena, calling it "unconstitutional" and "unprecedented."

Trump also sought to block Pence from testifying, with Trump attorneys asserting executive privilege in a sealed motion – a move Trump has previously attempted to use to block key witnesses from testifying before the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

🔎 Keep Reading: Former VP Pence must testify about conversations with Trump before Jan. 6, federal judge says

🕵️ In case you missed it: Mike Pence subpoenaed by Justice Department special counsel in Trump investigations

⚖️For more: Mike Pence's relationship with Donald Trump gets even more complicated with subpoena

📨 Get this newsletter in your inbox: Don't miss our politics coverage. Sign up for OnPolitics.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: federal judge rules Pence must testify before grand jury