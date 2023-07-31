OnPolitics: Mike Pence wants to talk character and civility on the campaign trail

Hi OnPolitics readers! In the crowded field of 2024 Republican presidential candidates, former Vice President Mike Pence is centering his presidential campaign on character and civility.

It’s not clear anyone is buying it, USA TODAY’s Maureen Groppe reports from the campaign trail.

Where Pence is now: After four years of defending former President Donald Trump, Pence is telling voters that he doesn’t “waver on my conservative values,” but he notes that “I think you can be tough and kind.”

Did Jan. 6 change Mike Pence? Pence told USA TODAY he doesn’t know.

“I’m somebody that believes that adversity reveals character,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“And I think in that day, the American people saw I'm going to put my oath to the Constitution, I'm going to put the promises I made to them, first and foremost, whatever it means to me. The Bible verse Psalm 15 that has lived with me ever since says, 'He keeps his oath, even when it hurts.’”

How will he take on Trump? The former vice president says he’s looking forward to debating Trump about issues such as restricting abortion, controlling Social Security and Medicaid spending and standing up to foreign foes.

But he’s still hasn’t received enough financial support to qualify for the first Republican debate next month.

“He’s not hot enough. He’s not cool enough. People don’t like the fact that he’s medium temperature,” Chris Galdieri, a political science professor at St. Anselm College, told USA TODAY. “It’s just a really, really tough position.”

Read more here: After breaking with Donald Trump, Mike Pence is selling kindness. Is anyone buying?

Takeaways from the interview: What would Pence tell Trump on debate stage? How did Jan. 6 change him?

