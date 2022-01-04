OnPolitics: Most Americans worried about future of U.S. democracy

Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Happy New Year, OnPolitics readers!

We hope you rang in 2022 safely and cheerfully. Already, there's lots to share, including a new addition to the newsletter team. Allow me to introduce myself: I'm Chelsey Cox, breaking news reporter for Politics NOW. I (politely) pester spokespeople and write very fast. Now I'm here to bring you the latest political news alongside Amy.

On to the news you need to know ...

A suggestion posed by Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas during an interview on Fox News Channel to use Federal Emergency Management Agency resources in expanding COVID-19 testing access was shot down by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga, on social media.

"No FEMA should not set up testing sites to check for Omicron sneezes, coughs, and runny noses," Greene posted to her Gab.com account Sunday. "He needs to stop calling himself conservative, he’s hurting our brand."

Greene has recently been barred from Facebook for 24 hours after sharing misinformation about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Republican congresswoman has also been permanently banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID-19.

Americans say democracy in 'peril' after Jan. 6

A majority of Americans are worried about the future of U.S. democracy a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to a new USA TODAY/Suffolk poll. More than 8 in 10 Republicans, Democrats and independents held this view.

Americans are also divided on the performance of the Jan. 6 House select committee. A majority, 53%, say the insurrection probe is "important for the future of democracy," while 42% call it "a waste of time away from other important issues."

Little progress has been made: Americans say the nation's democracy is weaker than it was four years ago. That is almost the same finding in a USA TODAY/Suffolk Poll taken a year ago, soon after the attack, when that was the view of 70%.

In other words, a year later, voters have gained no more confidence that the threats to democracy have been effectively addressed.

Jan. 6 fact check roundup: With the first anniversary of the Capitol riot approaching, here’s a roundup of USA TODAY’s fact checks relating to the Jan. 6 insurrection that touch on election misinformation, misleading images and videos, claims about politicians, and even false claims that reports predicted the attack.

'Unfit for future office' : Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House committee investigating the Capitol attack, said former President Donald Trump is "clearly unfit" to hold future office in light of testimony that he watched the insurrection unfold and ignored pleas to intervene.

Cuomo charges dropped: Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won't face criminal prosecution over an allegation that he fondled an aide after a prosecutor said Tuesday that he was dropping the case because he couldn't prove it.

Reid to lie in state: Congressional leaders have announced that former Democratic Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who died last Tuesday at 82, will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol next week.

Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. subpoenaed by New York AG in fraud inquiry

New York Attorney General Letitia James subpoenaed Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., two of former President Donald Trump's children, as part of an ongoing probe into the operations of the Trump Organization.

The action was disclosed in court documents filed Monday in connection with a civil investigation examining whether the real estate firm falsified property valuations. James is also leading a criminal inquiry into the organization alongside the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

The New York AG put down attempts by Trump family lawyers to invalidate the subpoenas. "For more than two years, members of the Trump family and the Trump Organization have continually sought to delay and impede our investigation into Donald Trump and the Trump Organization," James said in a statement. "But despite their names, they must play by the same rules as everyone else.”

Looking for more to read? Check out USA TODAY's Behind the Blue Wall series, which documents how U.S. law enforcement agencies threaten and retaliate against internal whistleblowers.

