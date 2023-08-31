OnPolitics: How much will Trump's legal bills cost him?

Hi there, OnPolitics readers. Former President Donald J. Trump will need millions of dollars, if not tens of millions, if all four of his cases go to trial.

But he's running out of other people's money to spend on his legal bills, USA Today's Erin Mansfield reports.

💸 Where's the money? Trump’s main account that pays for legal fees, Save America, doesn’t have the kind of money that is needed, white collar criminal defense attorneys who spoke to USA Today estimate.

It’s spent almost all of the $154.6 million it raised since the 2020 election and had $3.7 million in the bank at the end of June.

💸 The PAC spent it biggest chunk of money, $60 million, making transfers to Trump’s 2024 campaign super PAC, Make America Great Again, Inc. But in May and June, as his legal entanglements grew, that super PAC refunded $12.3 million back to Save America. Without those transfers, Save America would’ve been in debt, Mansfield writes.

