OnPolitics: Nikki Haley hits Donald Trump after he criticizes her husband

Hello OnPolitics readers! Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley released an ad today lashing out at former President Donald Trump after he criticized her husband, Maj. Michael Haley, who is overseas on military deployment.

The ad tallies comments Trump has previously made about veterans. For example Trump during his first presidential campaign said former Sen. John McCain, who served in Vietnam and was a prisoner of war, was "not a war hero" and that he preferred "people who weren't captured,” USA TODAY’s Karissa Waddick reported.

➡️ What did Trump say about Haley's husband? Trump during a South Carolina rally questioned why Michael Haley has not appeared on the campaign trail. “Where's her husband? Oh, he's away. He's away. What happened to her husband?,” Trump said at the rally.

🖥️ What else did the ad highlight? Haley's latest spot also resurfaces allegations from Trump's former chief of staff, John Kelly, that the then-president described fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers” in 2018. The ad casts Trump's latest comments as a broader trend of anti-veteran rhetoric from the ex-president.

🥊 Gloves off? The former governor is seeking to build momentum in South Carolina after Trump clinched victories in other pivotal 2024 contests, including the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Read more: Nikki Haley hits Donald Trump over comments about veterans days after he attacked her husband

