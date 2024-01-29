OnPolitics: Nikki Haley says she doesn't 'necessarily' need to win South Carolina

Hello OnPolitics readers! Former President Donald Trump’s path to the Republican nomination appears to be widening after his victories in the Iowa Caucus and New Hampshire primary.

Though his former opponents, including businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, have dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed him, Trump still faces a challenge from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The former United Nations ambassador argued in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that she doesn’t “necessarily” need to win the South Carolina primary next month to continue her campaign, USA TODAY’s David Jackson reports. Instead, she says she needs to show she's "building momentum."

Here’s the latest in the Trump vs. Haley battle:

🔴 Barrage of personal attacks: Trump has only ramped up his attacks on Haley in recent weeks, zeroing in on her appearance and Indian heritage to argue he’s the best candidate for the job. But she’s dismissing his barbs, staying Trump is proving he’s his “own worst enemy.”

🔴 Low-key approach to Trump’s legal issues: Haley has long hesitated to attack Trump over his criminal charges and sweeping lawsuits. She said she “absolutely trusts the jury” after Trump was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to writer E. Jean Carroll, but that shouldn’t disqualify him from the ballot.

🔴 ‘Let this play out': Trump has garnered endorsements from prominent South Carolina political leaders, but Haley is dismissing that support and telling her base that Trump’s “become an insider.”

Read more here: 'Let this play out': Nikki Haley says she doesn't need to win South Carolina over Donald Trump

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The latest in the Trump versus Haley battle