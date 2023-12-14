OnPolitics: Is Nikki Haley's momentum enough to beat Donald Trump in 2024

Hi OnPolitics readers! Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley received a crucial endorsement from New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu this week, and recent polls in the Granite State have shown her as the top GOP alternative to former President Donald Trump.

🥊 But a question still remains: Is Haley’s momentum in New Hampshire, an important early voting state, enough to break Trump’s grip?

Haley doesn’t necessarily need to win the New Hampshire primary to make progress against Trump. Rather, she needs to get close enough to his lead to alter the sticky narrative that he's the runaway favorite in the Republican race, USA TODAY’s Karissa Waddick reports.

📊 What are the odds? Getting there is a numbers game, said Andrew Smith, director of the University of New Hampshire Survey Center.

“If Haley gets above 30%, which I think is very doable, the key is going to be how that is interpreted – if that is a win for Haley or a win for Trump,” he explained. “If Trump doesn’t get over 50%, it shows he has serious competition in the party.”

Read more here: Is Nikki Haley's momentum enough? Here's how she's trying to break Donald Trump's grip in a crucial state.

