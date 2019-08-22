OnPolitics: No Greenland for you

President Donald Trump speaks on the South Lawn of the White House, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in Washington.

President Donald Trump promoted himself as "the King of Israel" and "Second Coming of God" this week, later calling himself "the chosen one" — all in the same day. He also floated the idea of maybe, possibly, potentially buying Greenland? All that happened, America. Let's review.

The Trump messianic talk came from Wayne Allyn Root, a right-wing conspiracy theorist retweeted by the president on Wednesday: "Jewish people in Israel love him like he's the King of Israel. They love him like he's the second coming of God." That came just a day after Trump told reporters that Jewish people who vote for Democrats show "great disloyalty." It also came after Israel banned two Trump critics — Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib — at the president's request. Also on Wednesday, Trump insisted he's taking on China in a trade war because no other president did. "I am the chosen one," he said, looking up at the sky. There's video.

Also this week: Trump wanted Greenland. "We're looking at it," Trump said Sunday of the world's largest island, described as a "vast tundra" with "immense glaciers" that's overseen by Denmark. The Danish Prime Minister called such talk "absurd." Trump then cancelled an upcoming trip to Denmark, calling the prime minister "nasty." That was after Trump published a fake photo of a Trump tower looming over the island: "I promise not to do this to Greenland!" said the president, who earlier claimed the island would benefit the U.S. "strategically."

Yes, there are wild market swings. Yes, there's that trade war. But Trump economic adviser Larry Kudlow said this week that there's "no recession in sight." Even so, the White House has been planning for one: Officials reportedly began looking at a temporary payroll tax to prevent a recession, the Washington Post and the New York Times reported earlier this week. Trump on Tuesday said the U.S. is "very far from a recession," but he admitted he'd pondered a payroll tax cut “for a long time." By the next day, the idea was abruptly out: “I’m not looking at a tax cut now,” he told reporters. "We don't need it."

