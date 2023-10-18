OnPolitics: Nope, there's no speaker of the House yet

Hi there OnPolitics readers! The nation has gone more than two weeks without a speaker of the House, and the lower chamber failed to select a new leader today. Again.

⏲️ Wait, what happened? Yesterday, Republicans tried to rally around Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for the speakership, but he failed to garner the near-unanimous support he needed USA TODAY’s Ken Tran reports.

🔄 So Jordan failed again today? Yes, and it got worse. Jordan failed a second vote on Wednesday and managed to lose ground. Four House Republicans who initially supported the Ohio Republican in the first round of voting flipped and voted for an alternative candidate in a massive setback.

❓ What happens now? It’s not clear. As the House remains in limbo following Jordan's second failed ballot for speaker, lawmakers are increasingly talking about temporarily empowering North Carolina Republican Patrick McHenry to get the House moving again. McHenry is already serving in a kind-of acting role, but even that potential compromise remains controversial among Republicans.

🔮 Seeing the future: In a clear sign of a long day ahead for lawmakers, USA TODAY reporters saw at least 50 pizzas being wheeled into the Capitol building.

Keep up with USA TODAY's live coverage of the speakership battle.

