OnPolitics: POTUS proposes new tax on wealthiest Americans

President Joe Biden is releasing a budget blueprint that tries to tell voters what the diverse and at times fractured Democratic Party stands for.

Hello, OnPolitics readers!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told independent Russian journalists that his government would consider a peace pact declaring neutrality and offering security guarantees to the Kremlin.

Ukraine would also remain nuclear free under such a pact, but the country's neutral status would rely on assurances from third parties and a referendum vote by Ukrainian citizens within a few months after Russian troop withdrawal, Zelenskyy said.

Roskomnadzor, the Russian federal agency regulating communications for Moscow, banned Zelenskyy's remarks from being published Sunday and warned the Russian media outlets that took part, including “those that are foreign media outlets acting as foreign agents,” could face consequences.

Ukrainian forces continue to hold most major cities, but the mayor of port city Mariupol in the south called Monday for the evacuation of the remaining 160,000 residents amid heavy bombardment from Russian forces.

Biden's 'moral outrage' at Putin: The U.S. president said Monday he is not "walking back" his earlier comments that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.” Biden added he was expressing a "moral outrage that I feel."

It's Chelsey with today's top stories out of Washington.

Biden calls for income tax on wealthiest Americans

President Joe Biden proposed a new tax on billionaires as part of a $5.8 trillion spending plan he sent to Congress for the upcoming fiscal year.

The spending plan, which also proposes a 9.8% increase in military spending, will become a starting point for negotiations between Congress and the White House toward an official budget.

Biden suggest a minimum tax of 20% on households worth more than $100 million. Currently, the nation's wealthiest individuals pay a lower tax rate than many middle-income households. Over half the revenue from the tax would come from billionaires.

The proposal also includes $773 billion in military spending to help defend Ukraine against Russia and strengthen global deterrence efforts; $30 billion in mandatory spending to support law enforcement, crime prevention and community violence intervention and an additional $1.7 billion to expand gun-tracking strike forces.

Story continues

The Biden administration also said deficit spending is projected to drop by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.

Real quick: stories you'll want to read

Prince at center of copyright dispute: An upcoming SCOTUS hearing will decide whether a photograph of the late musician used by famed artist Andy Warhol violated the copyright of the original photographer.

SCOTUS sides against Navy SEALs: Nearly three dozen personnel asserted the Navy's vaccine requirements violated religious exemption under the First Amendment, but justices ruled service members must comply with the president, who is commander and chief of the armed forces.

U.S. Congressman resigns: Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., resigned from office Saturday after he was convicted of lying to federal authorities about an illegal campaign donation.

Blumenthal: Thomas should testify to Jan. 6 panel: Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., called for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to voluntarily appear before the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection after text messages sent by wife, Ginni Thomas, indicated her alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

Want this news roundup in your inbox every night? Sign up for OnPolitics newsletter here.

Who is Ginni Thomas?

The spotlight is on Virginia "Ginni" Thomas after text messages were released last week between her and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that appeared to show her pressuring Meadows to reverse the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Ginni Thomas is a regular in conservative political circles and attended the Jan. 6 rally held by former President Donald Trump at the Ellipse before a riot broke out at the Capitol.

But her proximity to her husband's work on the Supreme Court, which is meant to be nonpartisan, has invited scrutiny of Justice Thomas's neutrality. He was the only justice to dissent in a decision to allow the release of Trump administration documents to the Jan. 6 panel.

The woman who would become Ginni Thomas was born Virginia Lamp to a politically conservative family in Omaha, Nebraska. She met husband Clarence in 1986 at a conference on affirmative action in New York.

Thomas is a special correspondent for the right-wing media outlet the Daily Caller and started the nonprofit lobbying group Liberty Central during the Obama administration to combat the "leftist tyranny" of the former president and congressional Democrats. She also served as a senior executive at the conservative think tank the Heritage Foundation.

Thomas released from hospital after extended stay: The Supreme Court justice was released Friday after being admitted a week earlier for flu-like symptoms.

Sunday's Oscar's ceremony put the spotlight on alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss. Discover more about the condition here. — Chelsey

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: President Biden proposes new tax on households worth over $100 million