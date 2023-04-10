OnPolitics: As President Joe Biden heads to Ireland, more on his Irish American roots

Hi OnPolitics readers. Political news watchers know that President Joe Biden frequently calls on his Irish American heritage. It's a central part of his political identity.

USA TODAY White House reporter Joey Garrison traces back the president's Irish familial history in a story in advance of Biden's Ireland trip this week.

☘️ Biden's Irish roots: From famine-ravaged Ireland to Scranton, Pa.

The story also explores the politics behind Biden's working-class pitch and what it means for 2024:

... The trip is also a way for Biden to connect with voters at home, allowing him to reintroduce his Irish American roots – and lean into his economic message of "dignity" – as he works to win back working-class voters who have fled the Democratic Party.

📰 Keep reading: How Biden uses his Irish American heritage to appeal to working class voters

What's next: Pres. Biden travels to Ireland tomorrow. His four-day trip will include a visit to where his ancestors once lived.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is Biden Irish? Here's his family history before his Ireland trip.